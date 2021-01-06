Tata Motors' Gravitas SUV, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, will be launched as the new Safari later this month. The bookings for the SUV will commence soon. As for the highlights, the upcoming Safari will have an eye-catching look and an upmarket cabin. Under the hood, it will run on a Harrier-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Tata Safari: At a glance

The new Tata Safari will be based on the company's OMEGARC platform and shall use the Impact 2.0 design language. It will have a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, a stepped-up roof, silvered skid plates, designer alloy wheels, and projector headlights. A faux scuff plate on the rear bumper, a large windscreen, and redesigned LED taillights will grace the rear section.

The Tata Safari will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 6-speed automatic unit will be available as optional.

Much like the Gravitas, the new Safari will have a 7-seater cabin, sporting an oak brown dual-tone dashboard, Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather upholstery, JBL audio system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. The SUV will house a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, multiple airbags and parking cameras will be available.

