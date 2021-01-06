Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2021 Versys 1000 motorbike in India. It is offered in a single 'Candy Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black' color scheme. As for the highlights, the adventure tourer has an adjustable windscreen, a large fuel tank, and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, inline-four engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a bold look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a luggage rack at the rear, and an automatically adjustable windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 255kg and a 21-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 118.2hp and a peak torque of 102Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety Safety and suspension

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with cruise control, cornering ABS, traction control. It also offers two power modes and three riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?