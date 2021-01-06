Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the facelifted version of its Fortuner SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 29.98 lakh. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a refreshed look inside-out and comes with a host of new tech features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Fortuner (facelift): At a glance

The Toyota Fortuner is offered in Standard and Legender variants. The former has a mesh-pattern grille, a revised front bumper, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and slim LED taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Legender model features a split grille, sequential LED turn indicators, projector headlights, and Pearl White paintwork with a contrasting black roof.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The updated Toyota Fortuner has an all-black or chamois colored cabin with 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and LED ambient lighting. The SUV houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Legender version has black and maroon interiors as well as a hands-free tailgate opening function.

Engine Power and performance

The Fortuner (facelift) gets two BS6-compliant engines- a 2.7-liter petrol mill that makes 166hp/245Nm and a 2.8-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes- 204hp/420Nm and 204hp/500Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The standard model comes in two-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive form, while the Legender variant is available only in two-wheel-drive form with 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?