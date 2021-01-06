Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 01:51 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Toyota has launched the facelifted version of its Fortuner SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 29.98 lakh.
As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a refreshed look inside-out and comes with a host of new tech features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
The Toyota Fortuner is offered in Standard and Legender variants. The former has a mesh-pattern grille, a revised front bumper, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and slim LED taillamps. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The Legender model features a split grille, sequential LED turn indicators, projector headlights, and Pearl White paintwork with a contrasting black roof.
The updated Toyota Fortuner has an all-black or chamois colored cabin with 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and LED ambient lighting.
The SUV houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Legender version has black and maroon interiors as well as a hands-free tailgate opening function.
The Fortuner (facelift) gets two BS6-compliant engines- a 2.7-liter petrol mill that makes 166hp/245Nm and a 2.8-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes- 204hp/420Nm and 204hp/500Nm.
Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 6-speed torque converter gearbox.
The standard model comes in two-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive form, while the Legender variant is available only in two-wheel-drive form with 6-speed automatic gearbox.
In India, the facelifted Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs. 29.98 lakh and goes up to Rs. 37.58 lakh for the range-topping Legender variant (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, and Mahindra Alturas G4.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.