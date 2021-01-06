Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 01:00 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Nissan Magnite, which was launched in India last month, has garnered more than 32,800 bookings and over 1.80 lakh inquiries.
To shorten the car's delivery period to two-three months, the company is increasing the production capacity by introducing a third shift at its manufacturing plant.
For the uninitiated, the Magnite was awarded a 4-star safety rating by the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program.
Nissan Magnite has a sporty design, featuring a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silver-finished skid plates, and LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs.
The compact SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 205mm ground clearance.
The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor offered in two tunes- 100hp/152Nm and 100hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel.
The vehicle packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Twin airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, vehicle stability control system, traction control, and a rear-view camera are available for the safety of the passengers.
Nissan Magnite received a price-hike from January 1, following which the XE base variant became costlier by Rs. 50,000, raising the starting price to Rs. 5.49 lakh.
However, as an appreciation to the overwhelming response by customers, Nissan will offer the special introductory price until further notice. The car starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
