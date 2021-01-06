Nissan Magnite, which was launched in India last month, has garnered more than 32,800 bookings and over 1.80 lakh inquiries. To shorten the car's delivery period to two-three months, the company is increasing the production capacity by introducing a third shift at its manufacturing plant. For the uninitiated, the Magnite was awarded a 4-star safety rating by the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite has a sporty design, featuring a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silver-finished skid plates, and LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs. The compact SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and eye-catching alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and 205mm ground clearance.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options- a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that generates 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor offered in two tunes- 100hp/152Nm and 100hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel. The vehicle packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Twin airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, vehicle stability control system, traction control, and a rear-view camera are available for the safety of the passengers.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?