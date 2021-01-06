Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 12:15 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched a Maestro Edition of its S-Class sedan in India.
The premium vehicle gets certain cosmetic changes and a host of new features such as Magic Sky Control sunroof, 'Mercedes me connect,' and a memory package for the front seats.
The Maestro Edition is based on the S 350d trim and draws power from a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlights with DRLs.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights are present on the rear.
It is offered in Anthracite Blue and Diamond White paint schemes.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition packs a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 286hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6 seconds, and has a top-speed of 250km/h.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition has a 4-seater cabin with eucalyptus wood trims, a memory package for the front seats, and a panoramic sunroof with Magic Sky Control technology that changes the opacity of the glass.
The car also houses a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest version of 'Mercedes me connect' technology. It offers Alexa and Google Home integration, improved navigation, and vehicle tracking.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition costs Rs. 1.51 crore, making it Rs. 13 lakh costlier than the standard model, which starts at Rs. 1.38 crore. The company is also expected to launch the new-generation S-Class in India in the second half of this year.
