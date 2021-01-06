German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched a Maestro Edition of its S-Class sedan in India. The premium vehicle gets certain cosmetic changes and a host of new features such as Magic Sky Control sunroof, 'Mercedes me connect,' and a memory package for the front seats. The Maestro Edition is based on the S 350d trim and draws power from a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with horizontal slats, a muscular bonnet, and LED headlights with DRLs. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights are present on the rear. It is offered in Anthracite Blue and Diamond White paint schemes.

Information Power and performance

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition packs a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 286hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6 seconds, and has a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition has a 4-seater cabin with eucalyptus wood trims, a memory package for the front seats, and a panoramic sunroof with Magic Sky Control technology that changes the opacity of the glass. The car also houses a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest version of 'Mercedes me connect' technology. It offers Alexa and Google Home integration, improved navigation, and vehicle tracking.

Information What about the pricing?