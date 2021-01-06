MG Motor will launch the facelifted version of Hector SUV in India on January 7. In the latest development, a leaked image has surfaced which indicates the car will support 'Hinglish' voice command recognition. The car will reportedly recognize and respond to more than 35 'Hinglish' commands such as "FM chalao," "Temperature kam kar do," and "Sunroof band kar do." Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Hector (facelift): At a glance

The MG Hector (facelift) will have an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular bonnet, a refreshed chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper will be present on the rear side.

Information Power and performance

MG Hector (facelift) will be available with three BS6-compliant engine choices- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol mild-hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol motors generate 141hp/250Nm while the diesel mill churns out 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and DCT gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As per a previous report, the new Hector will have a beige and black dual-tone 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, and ventilated front seats. The car will house a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety provisions will include multiple airbags, a parking camera, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Information What about the pricing?