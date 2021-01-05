Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the Z650 model in India for the year 2021. It comes in a Metallic Spark Black color scheme along with fluorescent green finish on the rims. As for the highlights, the bike has a semi-faired look, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument display, and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Z650: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 features a split-style seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a muscular fuel tank. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and offers a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch color TFT display with support for the RIDEOLOGY app. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tires. Dimensions-wise, it has a kerb weight of 191kg and a 15-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, inline 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?