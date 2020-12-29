-
29 Dec 2020
World's first Tesla Model Y commissioned as a police car
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
Tesla Model Y has made its global debut as a police patrol vehicle in the US, after being commissioned by New York's Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department.
This model is the Long Range Midnight Silver Metallic variant. It runs on 19-inch Gemini wheels and has been fitted with sirens, lights, radio and other accessories to aid the cops.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Highlights
It comes with cutting-edge technology
-
As per a news blog, the Model Y patrol car is equipped with state-of-the-art 'Whelen CenCom Core Lighting technology' and 'CenComCore' system, which offers enhanced safety with advanced automation and remote connectivity.
The blog also claims that the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department will save around $8,525 (approximately Rs. 6.25 lakh) on fuel over the next five years by commissioning this battery-powered Model Y.
-
Twitter Post
Watch the Tesla Model Y police car in action
-
Tesla Model Y Police Vehicle Makes World Debut in New York 🚔⚡️🗽 https://t.co/ZJKNNDltdw $TSLA #Tesla #EV @elonmusk— Tesla New York (@TeslaNY) December 27, 2020
🎥: @HastingsPD pic.twitter.com/yAmIg5WT1C
-
Features
Here's recalling the Tesla Model Y
-
The Tesla Model Y has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, sleek headlights, wrap-around taillamps, and alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a 7-seater cabin with an expansive all-glass roof, a 15-inch touch screen, and 'Self-Driving' capability.
For safety, the sedan comes with multiple airbags, collision warnings, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and other provisions.
-
Power
Power and performance
-
The Tesla Model Y draws power from two ultra-responsive, independent electric motors.
The car's performance variant sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and clocks a top-speed of 250km/h. It delivers a range of 487km on a single charge.
Meanwhile, the Long Range AWD model can do 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and delivers a range of around 525km per charge.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In the US, the Tesla Model Y sedan starts at $49,990 (roughly Rs. 36.68 lakh) and goes up to $59,990 (approximately Rs. 44 lakh). No information regarding its pricing and availability in India is currently available.