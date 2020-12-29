Nissan Magnite SUV has been receiving a good response in India. It has already clocked over 15,000 bookings within 15 days of its launch in the country. In the latest development, a leaked image (via CarWale), likely from the company's internal data, suggests that certain variants of the car have a waiting period of over 32 weeks. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform and has a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets, silver-finished skid plates, sleek LED projector headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, wheel claddings, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged motor offered in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Pocket-pinch What about the price?