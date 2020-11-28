MG Motor is readying a facelifted model of its Hector SUV, which will likely be launched in 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been found testing on the roads in India. According to the spy images, the car will get a new radiator grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a new black garnish on the rear.

Exteriors MG Hector (facelift): At a glance

The 2021 MG Hector will feature a hexagonal radiator grille with a mesh pattern, a wide air vent, a muscular bonnet, silver-finished skid plates, and a black strip to connect the taillamps. For lighting, it will house split LED headlamps, DRLs, and cornering fog lights. On the sides, the car will come flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

MG Hector (facelift) will continue with the engine options on the current-generation model: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol mills generate 141hp/250Nm while the diesel motor makes 168hp/350. Transmission duties will be handled by 6-speed manual or DCT gearboxes.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the facelifted MG Hector as of now. However, it is expected to offer a spacious 5-seater cabin, with a sunroof, automatic climate control, powered tailgate, and rear AC vents. It will also sport an updated iSMART suite and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto. Latest safety features would also be provided.

