Czech automaker Skoda has announced a fully-electric version of its Enyaq iV SUV in the UK. The bookings of the plug-in model will commence in early-2021. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look and a feature-loaded cabin with a host of tech equipment. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs and a wide variety of customization options.

Exteriors Skoda Enyaq iV: At a glance

The Skoda Enyaq iV has an imposing look, featuring a large grille with chrome surrounds, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and sleek LED matrix headlights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and up to 21-inch alloy wheels. The rear section gets wrap-around tail lamps, a body-colored bumper, and "SKODA" lettering on the tailgate.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

For the cabin, the Skoda Enyaq iV has five design options: Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite, and ecoSuite. Depending on the choice, you can get leather seats, piano black decor panels, wireless smartphone charger, and ambient lighting among other features. The SUV also offers a massive 13-inch touchscreen infotainment console, an optional head-up display, smartphone connectivity, multiple airbags, and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The standard Skoda Enyaq iV packs a 62kWh battery and a 132kW electric motor. The combination offers 177.5hp of maximum power and a driving range of 390km per charge. The car is also offered with an optional 82kWh battery pack and a 150kW motor that together generate 201.2hp of power. This setup promises a range of 509km on a single charge.

Information What about the pricing?