Swedish automaker Volvo has finally launched the India-specific third-generation S60. It is offered in a single T4 Inscription variant. As for the highlights, the executive sedan has a sharp look and an upmarket cabin with a host of safety features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Volvo S60: At a glance

The third-generation Volvo S60 is based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It features a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, and body-colored bumpers on both the ends. For lighting, it has sleek headlights with signature LED DRLs, and C-shaped LED tail lamps. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Volvo S60 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Volvo S60 has a simple yet premium cabin with 4-zone climate control, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, and leather seats. The sedan houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags, a Pilot Assist system, rear collision warning, and a lane-keep assist feature among others.

Information What about the pricing?