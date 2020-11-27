Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 08:06 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Swedish automaker Volvo has finally launched the India-specific third-generation S60. It is offered in a single T4 Inscription variant.
As for the highlights, the executive sedan has a sharp look and an upmarket cabin with a host of safety features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
The third-generation Volvo S60 is based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It features a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, and body-colored bumpers on both the ends.
For lighting, it has sleek headlights with signature LED DRLs, and C-shaped LED tail lamps. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The 2021 Volvo S60 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.
The Volvo S60 has a simple yet premium cabin with 4-zone climate control, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, and leather seats.
The sedan houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are multiple airbags, a Pilot Assist system, rear collision warning, and a lane-keep assist feature among others.
Bookings for the third-generation Volvo S60 will begin in India in January 2021 while deliveries will start in March. As for the pocket-pinch, it is likely to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.