Italian automaker Ducati will unveil the next-generation Monster 821 motorbike at the fifth and final episode of its ongoing World Premiere web series on December 2. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will sit on an alloy frame and have a more aggressive design than its predecessor. It will draw power from a Multistrada 950-sourced 937cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Ducati Monster 821: At a glance

The upcoming Ducati Monster 821 will be built on an alloy frame instead of a steel trellis structure. It should also be lighter than the outgoing model. As per the leaked design sketches, it will feature a muscular fuel tank, twin stubby exhausts, and a rounded low-slung headlight. The bike will pack a digital instrument console and shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Ducati Monster 821 will reportedly be powered by a Multistrada 950-sourced 937cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that makes 111.25hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm, and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Ducati Monster 821 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike should be handled by 43mm USD forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?