Priyadarshan to retire after 'Haiwaan,' 'Hera Pheri 3'? Director reveals
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan (68) has announced his intention to retire from filmmaking after wrapping up three major projects: Haiwaan, the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, and his 100th film starring Mohanlal. Speaking to Onmanorama, the director said he was currently in Kochi for the shoot of Haiwaan and shared details about its production and his future plans. The film is a remake of his 2016 movie Oppam with several changes in dialogues and screenplay.
Director's perspective
On Akshay Kumar, sequels, and retirement
When asked about his frequent collaborations with Akshay Kumar, the director said, "It's all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal." On sequels, he admitted that revisiting original films isn't his preferred style, but he will definitely make Hera Pheri 3 as "producers have been requesting it for a long time." The acclaimed director concluded with a shocking remark: "Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I'm getting tired."
Cast details
Cast of 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan will feature Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Mohanlal, who starred in Oppam, will be making a cameo appearance. "His character will definitely be a surprise for the audience," Priyadarshan revealed. After Haiwaan, he plans to direct his 100th film with Mohanlal as the lead actor.
Production insights
Shooting schedule and upcoming projects
The shoot for Haiwaan, produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, will continue in Kochi for a few more days before moving to Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai. Interestingly, a scene from Oppam was also filmed at the same location in Kochi nine years ago. The screenplay for Priyadarshan's 100th film is yet to be finalized, but shooting is expected to begin next year.