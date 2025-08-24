Priyadarshan to retire after 'Haiwaan,' 'Hera Pheri 3'? Director reveals

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan (68) has announced his intention to retire from filmmaking after wrapping up three major projects: Haiwaan, the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, and his 100th film starring Mohanlal . Speaking to Onmanorama, the director said he was currently in Kochi for the shoot of Haiwaan and shared details about its production and his future plans. The film is a remake of his 2016 movie Oppam with several changes in dialogues and screenplay.

Director's perspective On Akshay Kumar, sequels, and retirement When asked about his frequent collaborations with Akshay Kumar, the director said, "It's all about comfort. For me, he is Bollywood's Mohanlal." On sequels, he admitted that revisiting original films isn't his preferred style, but he will definitely make Hera Pheri 3 as "producers have been requesting it for a long time." The acclaimed director concluded with a shocking remark: "Once I complete these films, I hope to retire. I'm getting tired."

Cast details Cast of 'Haiwaan' Haiwaan will feature Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Mohanlal, who starred in Oppam, will be making a cameo appearance. "His character will definitely be a surprise for the audience," Priyadarshan revealed. After Haiwaan, he plans to direct his 100th film with Mohanlal as the lead actor.