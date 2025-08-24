Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' overtakes 'Sitaare Zameen Par's collection

Looking at weekly collections

The movie kicked off with ₹32.45 crore in its first week, helped by strong word of mouth and festive footfalls.

Week two saw collections jump to ₹54.95 crore, followed by another ₹53.75 crore in week three—pushing totals past ₹140 crore even with a slight dip in week four (₹24.6 crore), particularly in metros where repeat audiences kept the momentum alive.

In its fifth week, Mahavatar Narsimha kept up momentum with steady earnings, officially surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par and cementing its blockbuster status for 2025.