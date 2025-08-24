Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' overtakes 'Sitaare Zameen Par's collection
Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated mythological drama directed by Ashwin Kumar, just overtook Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to become the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
The film crossed ₹166.19 crore in its fifth week, holding strong despite competition from big releases like Saiyaara and War 2.
Its success highlights a growing love for Indian history and mythology among moviegoers.
Looking at weekly collections
The movie kicked off with ₹32.45 crore in its first week, helped by strong word of mouth and festive footfalls.
Week two saw collections jump to ₹54.95 crore, followed by another ₹53.75 crore in week three—pushing totals past ₹140 crore even with a slight dip in week four (₹24.6 crore), particularly in metros where repeat audiences kept the momentum alive.
In its fifth week, Mahavatar Narsimha kept up momentum with steady earnings, officially surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par and cementing its blockbuster status for 2025.