NewsBytes Recommends: 'Fisk' S03--quirky comedy that hits all the right notes
Fisk, the much-loved Australian comedy, is back with its third season on Netflix.
Kitty Flanagan returns as Helen Tudor-Fisk, still trying to keep her quirky law firm afloat while dealing with all sorts of personal and workplace chaos—think unexpected romance and team meltdowns.
Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix
This new season, directed by Tom Peterson and Flanagan, brings together a fan-favorite cast like Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, and Aaron Chen.
The creators keep the show's signature wit alive, mixing sharp comedy with real-life drama as Helen navigates the ups and downs at Gruber and Fisk.
Perfect if you're into clever humor with a bit of heart!