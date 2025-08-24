Jr NTR puts next film with YRF on hold: Report
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the pan-India spy thriller War 2, has put his upcoming solo project with Yash Raj Films (YRF) on hold, reported 123Telugu. The film was part of a multi-film deal signed by the actor earlier this year. However, sources suggest that NTR has decided to delay the project until he completes his current commitments to Prashanth Neel's Dragon and Devara 2.
Career trajectory
NTR's packed schedule and potential impact of 'Dragon,' 'Devara 2'
NTR's schedule is reportedly booked until at least mid-2026, leaving little room for new projects. The actor may decide on his next Bollywood venture based on the performance of Dragon and Devara 2 at the box office. Meanwhile, War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, was produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF. It was released on August 14 to negative reviews.
Upcoming projects
Know more about NTR's upcoming movies
NTR's film with Neel, tentatively titled Dragon, promises to be a high-octane action thriller. Rukmini Vasanth will be seen opposite NTR in this high-budget film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Ravi Basrur is composing the music for the project. Meanwhile, Devara 2 is set to be the sequel to Koratala Siva's Devara, which was released in 2024.