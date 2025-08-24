Jr NTR puts next film with YRF on hold: Report

Career trajectory

NTR's packed schedule and potential impact of 'Dragon,' 'Devara 2'

NTR's schedule is reportedly booked until at least mid-2026, leaving little room for new projects. The actor may decide on his next Bollywood venture based on the performance of Dragon and Devara 2 at the box office. Meanwhile, War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, was produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF. It was released on August 14 to negative reviews.