Next Article
'War 2' starring Hrithik, NTR heads to Netflix
War 2, the latest action-packed entry in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is heading to Netflix soon.
The official streaming date isn't out yet, but Bollywood movies usually land online about six to eight weeks after their theater run.
Cast of 'War 2'
Expect War 2 to drop on Netflix between September 25 and October 9, following its August 14, 2025 theatrical release.
Alongside the leads, you'll also spot Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
Box office collection of 'War 2'
Despite tough competition this year, War 2 scored big—₹29 crore on day one and over ₹71 crore overseas so far.
While it's not the top earner in the Spy Universe series, it still outperformed major titles like Bharat.