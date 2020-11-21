Swedish auto giant Volvo will unveil the third-generation S60 luxury sedan in India on November 27, according to carandbike. The report also notes that the launch of the car will happen in the first quarter of 2021. As for the highlights, the S60 will be based on the company's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Exteriors 2021 Volvo S60: At a glance

The upcoming Volvo S60 will have a minimalist design. It will feature a sleek chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, a trapezoidal air dam, and a sculpted bonnet. For lighting, the car will house Volvo's signature 'Thor hammer' LED headlamps and C-shaped taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Volvo S60 will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol mill that generates 187hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 300Nm. Transmission duties on the sedan will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the next-generation Volvo S60. However, it is expected to offer a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, premium upholstery, leather seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will sport a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. It should also provide all the standard safety features like multiple airbags and parking cameras.

Information How much will it cost?