After the KICKS SUV, Nissan is making a comeback in India as it enters the lucrative compact SUV segment with the Magnite. While there is no dearth of competition, Nissan is confident that the Magnite will do well since it promises better value and more space than its rivals. But how good is the Magnite? We drove the turbo-petrol manual variant to find out.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Styling is perhaps the biggest strength of the Magnite as it has an eye-catching design that pleases all. It is 3,994mm long and has a good stance on the road with 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, roof rails, and cladding. It has a large grille and full-LED lighting setup, including L-shaped DRLs and sleek taillights. For more sportiness, you can opt for a dual-tone paint scheme.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Magnite's biggest asset is space. The rear seat is more spacious than other compact SUVs and offers excellent legroom. Overall, the interiors look sporty and the cabin layout is practical. There is an 8-inch touchscreen which sits flush in the dash. A 7-inch TFT instrument cluster is also on offer. However, the quality of plastic used could have been better.

Features The Magnite makes no compromises in terms of new-age features

Apart from the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen console, the Magnite also offers smartphone connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a 6-speaker audio system. An optional tech pack adds an air purifier, wireless charger, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting. Safety provisions include dual airbags, traction control, hill start assist, a 360-degree-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood Power and performance

The Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. The range-topping 1.0-liter turbo gets a 5-speed manual and an optional CVT automatic gearbx. We drove the turbo-petrol manual and it is clearly the one to buy if you are inclined toward driving pleasure. With 98hp of power on tap, the Magnite feels quick and once past the initial turbo-lag, the performance is strong.

On the road What is it like to drive the Nissan Magnite?

While the official fuel economy figure of the Magnite turbo-manual is 20km/l, we got around 14km/l in the real world with city driving and highway runs included. However, that is still quite good for a turbo-petrol engine. In terms of ride quality, the suspension is quite pliant in handling bad roads while the high-speed stability is standard. Overall, we enjoyed driving the Magnite.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?