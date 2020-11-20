Last updated on Nov 20, 2020, 07:23 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has launched a limited-run Repsol variant of its Dio scooter in India. The model comes with eye-catching graphics inspired by the Repsol Honda racing team and orange-colored alloy wheels.
Barring the fancy stickers, it is identical to the standard Dio and draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.19cc fuel-injected engine.
Here are more details.
The Honda Dio Repsol edition features a headlamp-mounted angular front apron, a flat-type seat, an external fuel filler cap, and angular rear-view mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup.
It rides on orange-rimmed alloy wheels and has swanky graphics inspired by Repsol Honda racing team. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 105kg and a 5.3-liter fuel tank.
The Honda Dio Repsol draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.19cc fuel-injected engine that generates 7.65hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio Repsol edition is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It, however, misses out on ABS support.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Honda Dio Repsol edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,757 (ex-showroom, Haryana). This makes it Rs. Rs 2,500 more expensive than the Deluxe variant of the scooter.
