Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 07:48 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As a replacement to the Tiger 900, Triumph will launch its entry-level Tiger 850 Sport motorcycle in India next year.
In the latest development, the two-wheeler has been listed on the company's official website, revealing its full specifications and features.
As for the highlights, it features a touring-friendly design and draws power from an 888cc engine.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is built on a tubular steel frame. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a pronounced beak, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a 5-inch digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tires.
It weighs at 192kg and offers a fuel capacity of 20-liters.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 888cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 84hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 82Nm at 6,500rpm.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Marzocchi-branded 45mm inverted forks on the front side and Marzocchi rear suspension unit with manual preload adjustment.
The pricing and availability details of the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport in India will be announced in the coming days. However, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Lastly, it will come in Graphite Caspian Blue and Graphite Diablo Red colors.
