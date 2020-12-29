As a replacement to the Tiger 900, Triumph will launch its entry-level Tiger 850 Sport motorcycle in India next year. In the latest development, the two-wheeler has been listed on the company's official website, revealing its full specifications and features. As for the highlights, it features a touring-friendly design and draws power from an 888cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: At a glance

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is built on a tubular steel frame. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a pronounced beak, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a 5-inch digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in road-biased tires. It weighs at 192kg and offers a fuel capacity of 20-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 888cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 84hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 82Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Marzocchi-branded 45mm inverted forks on the front side and Marzocchi rear suspension unit with manual preload adjustment.

Information What about the pricing?