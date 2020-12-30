Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 12:10 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle In Bangladesh.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with a new SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system that showcases a range of ride analytics. It draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine.
Notably, this updated model is yet to be launched in India.
The 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V features a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a new headlight with claw-styled position lamps, and eye-catching paintwork. An all-LED lighting setup is also available.
The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with SmartXonnect technology, which shows a range of race analytics, turn-by-turn navigation, low fuel warning, as well as call/SMS alerts.
The 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine that generates 15.8hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 14.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle in Bangladesh are yet to be revealed. However, the current-generation model in India carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.05-1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
