TVS Motor Company has unveiled the 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle In Bangladesh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with a new SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system that showcases a range of ride analytics. It draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. Notably, this updated model is yet to be launched in India. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: At a glance

The 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V features a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a new headlight with claw-styled position lamps, and eye-catching paintwork. An all-LED lighting setup is also available. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with SmartXonnect technology, which shows a range of race analytics, turn-by-turn navigation, low fuel warning, as well as call/SMS alerts.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, oil-cooled engine that generates 15.8hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 14.8Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability