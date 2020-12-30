India on Tuesday reported over 20,000 fresh coronavirus infections, a day after witnessing the lowest single-day spike in over six months. The nationwide tally has risen to 10.24 million cases. Meanwhile, nearly 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1,48,495. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,02,24,303 COVID-19 cases, 1,48,153 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,02,24,303 COVID-19 cases, including 1,48,153 deaths, 2,68,581 active cases, and 98,07,569 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,02,45,341 cases and 1,48,495 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 98.3 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 19,25,066 total cases, 49,373 deaths, 18,20,021 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,17,571 total cases, 12,074 deaths, 8,93,617 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,81,599 total cases, 7,100 deaths, 8,71,116 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,16,132 total cases, 12,092 deaths, 7,95,293 recoveries. Kerala: 7,49,450 total cases, 3,014 deaths, 6,81,397 recoveries. Delhi: 6,24,118 total cases, 10,502 deaths, 6,07,494 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,83,941 total cases, 8,340 deaths, 5,61,257 recoveries.

Key updates 5.9K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,887 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.5% with 61,778 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,018 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.3% with 56,982 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections stood at 804. The tally has climbed to 2,43,459, including 4,295 deaths and 2,29,143 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 703 new cases; Bengal's tally nears 5.5 lakh