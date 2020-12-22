In an attempt to increase sales, Hero MotoCorp has announced a year-end offer on its Xtreme 160R motorbike in India. This deal worth Rs. 4,000, can be availed in the form of exchange and loyalty bonuses. However, the two can't be clubbed together, and are valid in select states for a limited period of time. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Xtreme 160R: At a glance

The Hero Xtreme 160R sits on a tubular diamond frame and sports a futuristic radical design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a hazard light switch, and a slightly upswept exhaust. The bike packs an LCD console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It comes in white, red, and blue colors; and weighs 138.5kg.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 163cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xtreme 160R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability