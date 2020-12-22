The Gujarat health department has issued an advisory to doctors and health officials after some COVID-19 patients were recently found infected with mucormycosis, saying it is a serious but rare fungal infection and has an overall "mortality rate of 50 percent". As per the advisory issued on Monday, mucormycosis infects people with a weak immune system and having other existing illnesses.

Do you know? Mucormycosis fungal infection affects lungs

It most commonly affects the sinuses or lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air, or the skin after the fungus enters through a cut, burn, or other types of skin injury. "However, it can occur in any part of the body," said the advisory.

Details Some coronavirus patients infected with mucormycosis fungal infection

The health department said the advisory is being issued after some coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot were found infected with mucormycosis, which is "caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes". It added, though the "overall mortality rate is around 50 percent," early identification and treatment can lead to a better outcome.

Data 44 cases of mucormycosis reported in Ahmedabad

Until last week, 44 cases of mucormycosis, including 19 cases in COVID recovered patients, and nine deaths were reported in Ahmedabad. In Delhi, 12 cases of mucormycosis were reported until last week. Two deaths due to mucormycosis were reported in Rajkot on Monday.

Information People with organ transplantation at risk of the infection

The advisory said people having diabetes or cancer, or those who underwent organ transplants, stem cell transplants, or people with too much iron in the body, are at a greater risk of contracting this infection. The health department said, "Mucormycosis cannot spread between people or between people and animals. People get mucormycosis through contact with fungal spores in the environment."

Prevention Preventive measures issued by the Gujarat health department