Mahindra is expected to unveil the next-generation XUV500 in India in 2021. In the latest development, a new spy image has revealed the dual-screen dashboard design of the upcoming model. As per the snaps, the 2021 XUV500 will have connected screens for the digital instrument cluster as well as the touchscreen infotainment console. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have an updated 7-slat grille, a roof-mounted rear spoiler with an LED brake light, and L-shaped LED taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that makes 187hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that delivers 185hp. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like? Credits:

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will get a refreshed cabin, featuring black upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will also offer a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking facility.

Information How much will it cost?