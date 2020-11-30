Last updated on Nov 30, 2020, 02:46 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Nissan will launch the Magnite in India on December 2. In the latest development, the company has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.
As for the highlights, the Magnite has a bold design, a feature-loaded cabin, and comes in four trim levels: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium.
Nissan Magnite features a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and large, squared-off wheel arches that are filled by 16-inch alloy wheels.
The Magnite SUV will be available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that churns out 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control.
It packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car offers dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Nissan Magnite will be announced on December 2. However, it is likely to start at Rs. 5.50 lakh for the entry-level XE trim and go up to Rs. 9.55 lakh for the range-topping XV Premium CVT model.
