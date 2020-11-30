Nissan will launch the Magnite in India on December 2. In the latest development, the company has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. As for the highlights, the Magnite has a bold design, a feature-loaded cabin, and comes in four trim levels: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite features a large octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, and a muscular sculpted bonnet. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and large, squared-off wheel arches that are filled by 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Magnite SUV will be available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that churns out 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Nissan Magnite has a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, angular AC vents, and automatic climate control. It packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car offers dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much will it cost?