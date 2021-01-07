British automaker MG Motor has launched the facelifted version of its Hector SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12.89 lakh. As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look inside-out and comes with many new features. It is offered with a choice of three BS6-compliant engines, much like the outgoing model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors MG Hector (facelift): At a glance

MG Hector (facelift) has a sporty look, featuring a new grille with a chrome-stud pattern inspired by the ZS EV, front skid plate, and rear bumper finished in gunmetal grey, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. Roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels are also present. For lighting, there are LED headlights and wrap-around taillights connected by a black tailgate applique.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The MG Hector (facelift) has a spacious cabin finished in dual-tone champagne-gold or all-black. It comes with ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a 3-step ventilation system for the front seats. The car houses a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for MG's i-SMART system. It understands 35 Hinglish commands like 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', and 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao'.

Information What safety features are offered on the car?

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the facelifted MG Hector SUV offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera, among others.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 MG Hector is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices- 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine. The petrol mills make 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque, while the diesel motor generates 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed gearbox or an optional DCT automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?