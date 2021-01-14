To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its roadster family, Porsche has launched a new limited-run model called the Boxster 25 Years. It is based on the GTS 4.0 and its production is limited to 1,250 units worldwide. As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching look and a premium cabin with many features. It runs on a 4-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Porsche Boxster 25 Years: At a glance

Porsche Boxster 25 Years sports a GT Silver Metallic paintwork coupled with Neodyme on the front apron, side air dams, and dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic colors are also available. The fuel filler cap and tailpipes are aluminum-finished, while the windscreen surround sports a contrasting black color. It has teardrop-shaped headlights, a wide air dam, and wrap-around taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Porsche Boxster 25 Years has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with Bordeaux leather and a red fabric convertible top. The latter bears embossed "Boxster 25" lettering. They both also come in Black color. An interior aluminum package, door sill trims with "Boxster 25" lettering, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, and a heated GT multifunctional sports leather steering wheel are also present.

Power Power and performance

Porsche Boxster 25 Years runs on a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, flat-six engine that makes 394hp. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT gearbox. It can clock a top-speed of 293km/h and, with the PDK gearbox and standard Sport Chrono package, can sprint from 0-100km/h in four seconds. Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring with mechanical limited-slip differential are also present.

Information What about the pricing?