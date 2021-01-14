To commemorate the festival of Pongal, TVS Motor Company has launched a limited-edition model of its Scooty Pep Plus scooter in Tamil Nadu. Called Mudhal Kadhal (meaning 'First Love' in Tamil), the vehicle has stylish graphics and a new paintwork. However, the rest of the bike is the same as the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal: At a glance

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal comes with an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, under-seat storage hooks, a mobile charger socket, a side stand alarm, and an open glove box. The vehicle packs an analog instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and a bulb taillight. It rides on blacked-out 10-inch wheels and has a kerb weight of 93kg.

Information Power and performance

The TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal draws power from a BS6-compliant 87.8cc, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 5.3hp at 6,500rpm and 6.5Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Mudhal Kadhal is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono coil spring on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?