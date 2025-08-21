Sohail Khan on ex-wife Seema Sajdeh: 'There's no bad blood'

Actor-director Sohail Khan recently spoke about his amicable relationship with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh after their divorce. The couple, who separated in 2022, has been co-parenting their sons Nirvaan and Yohan. In a recent interview with Times of India, Khan opened up about their strong bond and parenting approach. He described Sajdeh as a "beautiful girl" and "lovely person," adding that despite some things not working out between them, there is no "bad blood."

Family bonding Khan revealed they take kids on holiday together every year Khan also revealed that he and Sajdeh take their children on a holiday together once a year. He stressed that they enjoy being individual parents while still spending quality time as a family. "We will just be individual parents and have a great time," he said. The actor further emphasized that when couples fight, it only affects the children, leading to a cycle of disturbance in the next generation.

Parenting philosophy 'We wanted our kids to grow up with single parents' Khan revealed that he and Sajdeh decided they didn't want their children to grow up in a disturbed environment. He said, "We wanted Nirvaan and Yohan to grow up with single parents and know that there's nothing wrong with that." The actor also shared his thoughts on fatherhood, saying he learns a lot from his teenage boys. "After 40, one slows down and they (the kids) speed up, so you gotta catch up to them," he added.