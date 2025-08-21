Nagarjuna says nobody approached him for villain role before 'Coolie'

Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna , known for playing the good guy, has surprised fans by taking on a negative role in the new action thriller Coolie . This is his first time playing an antagonist in nearly four decades of acting. In a recent interview, he revealed that he had never had the opportunity to play the villain before.

Role selection No one approached me for an antagonistic role: Nagarjuna The Times of India quoted Nagarjuna as saying, "Actually, nobody approached me for such a role." He added that director Lokesh Kanagaraj was different. "Even when Lokesh approached me, he said, 'Sir, if you are interested in antagonistic roles, then we can sit down and discuss.'" "He made it clear that even if I turned it down, there would be no hard feelings."

Project appeal More than anything I wanted to work with Lokesh: Nagarjuna Nagarjuna was intrigued by Kanagaraj's offer and liked the script. "I was curious about what he had for me. When I heard it, I liked it." He also emphasized his desire to work with Kanagaraj and his admiration for co-star Rajinikanth, who plays the protagonist in Coolie. "More than anything, I wanted to work with Lokesh, and the cherry on the cake was Rajinikanth himself."

Co-star bond On-screen rivalry, off-screen friendship Despite their on-screen rivalry, Nagarjuna has a warm and respectful relationship with Rajinikanth. "Rajini ji is almost in his 50th year, while I am nearing my 40th year in films. We have a really nice equation," he said. The two actors also bonded over personal conversations during the shoot, discussing films and health.