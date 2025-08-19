'Coolie' struggles on 1st Monday, raises doubts

Rajinikanth 's latest film, Coolie, has crossed the ₹400cr mark globally in just four days. However, its first Monday earnings have raised doubts about its potential to surpass Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's own Jailer at the global box office. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and aims for the ₹500cr mark within its opening week.

Earnings dip 'Coolie' vs 'Jailer' and 'Leo' On its first Monday, Coolie's earnings in India fell drastically by 65.53% compared to Sunday, reported Sacnilk. The film earned around ₹12cr net on Monday, bringing its domestic total to ₹206.67cr. This is significantly lower than Jailer and Leo's first Monday earnings of ₹23.55cr and ₹24cr respectively and even newer releases like Chhaava and Saiyaara which earned ₹24cr each on their first Monday.

Record potential Potential to challenge or breach ₹1,000cr global mark Among Rajinikanth's biggest career milestones, only 2.0 (2018), which pulled in close to ₹700cr worldwide, currently stands ahead of Coolie in lifetime earnings. But trade circles suggest that if the movie maintains its pace, Coolie could realistically challenge or even breach the elusive ₹1,000cr global mark. Such a figure has never before been achieved by a Tamil release.