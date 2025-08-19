After Saswata, Sourav Das distances himself from 'Bengal Files' row

The upcoming film The Bengal Files has been mired in controversy over its historical accuracy, while the trailer launch in Kolkata was canceled over the weekend. Amid the debate, actor Sourav Das, who plays Gopal Mukherjee in the film, has distanced himself from the controversy. Speaking to TV9 Bangla, he said that he was only aware of his character and not the entire script.

Actor's statement Das's character in 'The Bengal Files' Das said, "I knew about my character only. I was not aware of the script. That's how work is done nowadays." He added, "It's a very strong character that I was offered. And it's a Hindi film where actors from all over the country have worked. I am nobody compared to the stars who have worked in the film." Mukherjee's grandson, Shantanu, has filed a police complaint for allegedly misrepresenting his grandfather's identity in the film.

Actor's stance Saswata Chatterjee also distanced himself from the controversy Another Bengali actor in the film, Saswata Chatterjee, also distanced himself from the controversy. He also revealed that he was only told about his part. He told The Wall, "I liked a character and I played it. I am not a historian to think about what history says." "If those whose job it is feel that Bengal is being belittled, then they can go to court with the information. There is no point in just making noise," he added.

Title change Chatterjee was unaware of title change Chatterjee also said he was unaware of the film's title change from Delhi Files to The Bengal Files. He said the name change was decided after filming and wasn't in his control. "I will not understand why it happened till I watch the film. And even if anyone thinks that...making a noise will not help," Chatterjee remarked. The film also stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher, among others.