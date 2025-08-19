'Thama,' 'Vampires Saga' to clash at box office

Both films feature vampires, but approach them differently

Vampires Saga's teaser is getting some heat online for its old-school VFX and how much it reminds fans of Thama. The film stars Zuber K Khan.

Meanwhile, Thama teases an epic love story that spans centuries—Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play star-crossed lovers with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain.