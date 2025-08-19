Next Article
'Thama,' 'Vampires Saga' to clash at box office
Bollywood just dropped teasers for two vampire films within a day, setting up a fun genre clash this festive season.
Thama, the latest from the Maddock Horror Universe, is aiming for a Diwali 2025 release, while newcomer Zuber K Khan's Vampires Saga: Part 1 arrives first on October 10.
Both films feature vampires, but approach them differently
Vampires Saga's teaser is getting some heat online for its old-school VFX and how much it reminds fans of Thama. The film stars Zuber K Khan.
Meanwhile, Thama teases an epic love story that spans centuries—Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play star-crossed lovers with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain.
More about 'Thama'
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama also features Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik. It expands Maddock's hit horror universe (think Stree or Bhediya).