Ahead of its launch in India later this month, Tata Motors has revealed the 2021 Safari SUV. The production of the car is underway at the company's Pune factory. Alongside, the company has also launched the 'Tata Safari Imaginator' suite, which offers a virtual view of the car via Augmented Reality (AR) along with many interactive features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Tata Safari: At a glance

The 2021 Tata Safari is based on the OMEGARC platform and has the Impact Design 2.0 styling. It features a stepped roof, chrome-finished grille, and split LED headlights with projectors. The car is flanked by roof rails, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a tailgate with gloss black finish are present on the rear.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Tata Safari will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine sourced from the Harrier that makes 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Tata Safari will have a 7-seater cabin with Oyster White interiors and an ash wood finish on the dashboard. A panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, and automatic climate control, multiple airbags will also be on offer. The SUV will house a semi-digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology.

Information What about the pricing?