Japanese automaker Nissan has finally launched the 2021 X-Terra SUV in the Middle East and South-East Asia. It arrives as a facelifted version of the Terra model available in ASEAN markets. As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching look, a premium cabin with a host of safety features, and draws power from a 2.5-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Nissan X-Terra: At a glance

The 2021 X-Terra is built on the same platform as the Navaro pick-up truck. It has a refreshed front fascia, featuring a 'V-motion' grille, new headlights with C-shaped LED DRLS, and a sculpted bonnet. The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A silvered skid plate, wrap-around tail lamps, and a new bumper are present on the rear.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 X-Terra has a black and grey cabin with leather upholstery, 'Zero Gravity' seats, acoustic glass for soundproofing, and an 11-inch flip-down monitor. A Bose audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel are also present. The SUV houses a 7-inch TFT multi-information display (MID) areand a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information What are the safety features available on the car?

The 2021 Nissan X-Terra is equipped with an active safety suite, which comprises cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, intelligent driver alert, and intelligent forward collision warning. The SUV also gets multiple airbags and a digital rear-view mirror.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Nissan X-Terra is powered by a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 165hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm, and a peak torque of 241Nm at 4,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheel-drive variant also comes with hill start assist, electronic locking rear differential, and brake limited-slip differential with hill descent control.

Information What about the pricing?