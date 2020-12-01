-
01 Dec 2020
2021 Nissan X-Terra SUV, with a 2.5-liter petrol engine, launched
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
-
Japanese automaker Nissan has finally launched the 2021 X-Terra SUV in the Middle East and South-East Asia. It arrives as a facelifted version of the Terra model available in ASEAN markets.
As for the highlights, it has an eye-catching look, a premium cabin with a host of safety features, and draws power from a 2.5-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
2021 Nissan X-Terra: At a glance
-
The 2021 X-Terra is built on the same platform as the Navaro pick-up truck. It has a refreshed front fascia, featuring a 'V-motion' grille, new headlights with C-shaped LED DRLS, and a sculpted bonnet.
The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A silvered skid plate, wrap-around tail lamps, and a new bumper are present on the rear.
-
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
-
The 2021 X-Terra has a black and grey cabin with leather upholstery, 'Zero Gravity' seats, acoustic glass for soundproofing, and an 11-inch flip-down monitor. A Bose audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel are also present.
The SUV houses a 7-inch TFT multi-information display (MID) areand a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
-
Information
What are the safety features available on the car?
-
The 2021 Nissan X-Terra is equipped with an active safety suite, which comprises cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, intelligent driver alert, and intelligent forward collision warning. The SUV also gets multiple airbags and a digital rear-view mirror.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Nissan X-Terra is powered by a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 165hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm, and a peak torque of 241Nm at 4,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
The four-wheel-drive variant also comes with hill start assist, electronic locking rear differential, and brake limited-slip differential with hill descent control.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In the UAE, the 2021 Nissan X-Terra SUV carries a starting price-tag of AED 99,900 (approximately Rs. 20 lakh) and will go on sale in the coming weeks. However, this rival to the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster is unlikely to be launched in India.