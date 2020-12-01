The next-generation Honda Gold Wing touring motorcycle will get radar-assisted sensor technology, according to the company's latest patent applications (via Bennetts). The technology is likely to be sourced from Bosch. The hardware will be placed in the front part of the vehicle and will be used for features like radar-assisted cruise control as well as autonomous braking. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda Gold Wing: At a glance

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing will sit on an aluminum die-cast frame and offer a sporty look. It will feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, thick cladding on the sides, a lengthy exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a digital-analog instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The engine details of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing are unknown as of now. However, the current-generation model gets a 1,833cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 124.6hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 170Nm at 4,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda Gold Wing will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. It will also offer two riding modes: Rain and Sport. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the tourer will be handled by Double Wishbone Type forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?