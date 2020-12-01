Jeep is working to launch a 7-seater version of its popular Compass SUV sometime in early-2021. In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming model. As per the report, the Compass 7-seater will feature the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that is available on the standard Compass, though it will be tuned to produce more power.

Exteriors Jeep Compass 7-seater: At a glance

The Jeep Compass 7-seater will have a sleek grille with an updated bumper, LED headlamps, an extended D-pillar, and a longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, square-shaped wheel arches, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

At the heart, the Jeep Compass 7-seater will have a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that will be tuned to deliver around 200hp of maximum power. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Compass 7-seater will have a bigger cabin, a new multifunctional steering wheel, re-arranged climate control buttons, a panoramic sunroof, and rear AC vents. It will also sport a new 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment system with support for Bluetooth as well as the latest connectivity features. For safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Information How much will it cost?