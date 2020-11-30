South Korean automaker Hyundai has teased an affordable B-segment crossover, called the Bayon. The vehicle will replace the i20 Active in European markets where the Venue is not sold and will be positioned below the Kona SUV. As for the highlights, it will have an aggressive look, a sporty cabin, and will be offered with a choice of multiple engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Bayon: At a glance Credits:

The Hyundai Bayon will be based on the same platform as the new-generation i20 and will follow the company's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The car will have a cascading grille, muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, thick cladding, and dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will feature boomerang-shaped tail lamps and a dual-tone bumper.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Hyundai Bayon is likely to offer a modern and sporty cabin with auto climate control, fabric/leather upholstery, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The crossover should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. There should be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Bayon should borrow its engines from the new-generation i20. The latter gets a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm, depending on the tuning. A 118hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 99hp, 1.5-liter diesel motor are also available with the i20. Transmission duties on the crossover should be handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?