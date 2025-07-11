Paytm isn't just fintech anymore. It's going AI-first

Paytm 's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma , has announced his vision of transforming the company into an "AI-first" organization. He emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon be integrated into everyday work processes. "Sooner or later we will have to start using AI as an employee or even as a CFO," he said while speaking at Shiprocket's Shivir event in New Delhi.

AI integration AI to take over most human jobs, says Sharma Sharma envisions a future where AI will take over most human jobs, allowing companies to focus more on core product development. He wants Paytm to evolve from being just a fintech company into an "AI-first" one. Despite the automation of many processes, he believes that AI will also create new job roles in the industry.

AI innovations AI will soon generate rap songs based on your expenses Sharma also announced plans for an AI-powered passbook that would send users a rap song of their monthly expenditure. The product will use Paytm's data to develop tunes and will be accessible to customers soon. Earlier, the company had partnered with AI start-up Perplexity to bring an AI-powered search feature into its app.