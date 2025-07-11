Paytm isn't just fintech anymore. It's going AI-first
What's the story
Paytm's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has announced his vision of transforming the company into an "AI-first" organization. He emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon be integrated into everyday work processes. "Sooner or later we will have to start using AI as an employee or even as a CFO," he said while speaking at Shiprocket's Shivir event in New Delhi.
AI integration
AI to take over most human jobs, says Sharma
Sharma envisions a future where AI will take over most human jobs, allowing companies to focus more on core product development. He wants Paytm to evolve from being just a fintech company into an "AI-first" one. Despite the automation of many processes, he believes that AI will also create new job roles in the industry.
AI innovations
AI will soon generate rap songs based on your expenses
Sharma also announced plans for an AI-powered passbook that would send users a rap song of their monthly expenditure. The product will use Paytm's data to develop tunes and will be accessible to customers soon. Earlier, the company had partnered with AI start-up Perplexity to bring an AI-powered search feature into its app.
Market performance
Paytm reported a net loss of ₹540 crore in Q4
Despite the ambitious plans, Paytm has faced some challenges recently. The company reported a net loss of ₹540 crore in Q4 FY25, slightly better than the ₹550 crore loss in the same period last year. Further, its sales team headcount dropped by about 3,500 in the March 2024 quarter due to RBI's ban on services offered by Paytm Payments Bank.