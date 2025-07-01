'Bigg Boss 19' to feature AI robot as contestant? 

Move aside, Labubu , it's Habubu's time to shine! In a groundbreaking twist, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss may feature Habubu, an AI robot from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a contestant. According to India Forums, this unique addition is expected to introduce unexpected challenges and surprises for the human participants. The Habubu doll has reportedly been taking Indian e-commerce platforms by storm and is currently going viral on social media.

AI prowess What is Habubu? Habubu is not just a pretty face; she has been described as a "storm building in Bigg Boss's reality house." The doll reportedly has emotional processing units, advanced conversational AI, and home integration capabilities. It can clean and cook, is mischievous and elegant, has a lovely voice, and speaks Hindi along with seven other languages.

Commercial success Habubu's fashion line Habubu is also making waves in the world of AI entrepreneurship with her stylish range of apparel, jewelry, perfumes, and even autographed dolls. Her collection of 'Habubu love' fragrances and dupattas is currently popular on Indian e-commerce sites and has already sold out in some areas of the UAE. There are even rumors of a housemate forming a romantic relationship with Habubu during the show.