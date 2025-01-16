'Bigg Boss 18' finale week: Meet the top 6 finalists
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has revealed its top six finalists. The announcement came after the surprise eviction of Shilpa Shirodkar.
The remaining contestants include Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.
This year's finale will be aired on JioCinema and Colors TV on Sunday, January 19.
Announcement details
'Bigg Boss' style announcement and emotional farewell
As expected, the announcement of the finalists was made in typical Bigg Boss style.
The show's host said he brought in "18 namune" from all over India and now is left with the "6 gems" from Ujjain, Raipur, Delhi, Pasighat, Faridabad, and Bhopal.
The contestants congratulated each other as they entered the finale week.
Emotional twist
Omung Kumar's surprise visit added emotional twist
National Award-winning filmmaker and art director Omung Kumar made a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss 18 house.
He engaged warmly with the contestants, discussing what it takes to design the set and expressing his discomfort when housemates mishandled items.
The renowned set designer also handed over handwritten letters from each contestant's family, leading to an emotional rollercoaster ride for all.
Eviction shock
Shirodkar's eviction and gratitude to 'Bigg Boss'
Shirodkar's eviction shocked everyone. On reading her husband's note and later learning about her eviction, she thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity. She thanked Mehra and Darang for being their constant supporters.
The Madhubala actor also cried and hugged her warmly, marking an emotional end to her journey on the show.
Earlier, there was buzz that a mid-week elimination was going to happen, leaving the top five contestants.
Instead, six members proceeded to the finale.