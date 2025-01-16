Saif stabbing incident: Househelp allowed attacker into home, cops suspect
What's the story
On Thursday morning, fans woke up to the shocking news of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan getting attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder.
The 54-year-old actor suffered six stab wounds, including one near his spine. He was operated on at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly out of danger now.
A female member of his team was also injured in the incident and is currently stable.
Now, details about the intruder have emerged in the case.
Investigation progress
House help is currently being questioned
The Mumbai Police suspect the attacker is connected to one of Khan's house helps, who reportedly permitted him entry into the actor's residence. The house help is being questioned by the police.
In a statement, Mumbai Police said, "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle...Investigation is going on."
Following the scuffle, the accused was apparently locked in one of the rooms, from where, he fled.
Investigation details
CCTV footage under review, possible entry point identified
CCTV cameras at Khan's home failed to capture anyone entering the premises two hours prior to the attack.
This indicates that the attacker had entered the building earlier and was lying in wait to strike.
Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attacker.
A duct in Khan's home leading to his bedroom is suspected to be the intruder's entry point, per India Today TV.
Political fallout
Opposition criticized government over Khan's attack
The shocking attack on Khan has triggered a political debate. The Opposition has slammed the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, questioning law and order situation in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi voiced her concerns, saying, "What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life... This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names."
Security concerns
Pooja Bhatt demanded increased police presence in Bandra
Actor Pooja Bhatt also hit out at the attack on Khan. She took to social media to demand more police presence in Bandra, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra...Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?" she wrote on X/Twitter.