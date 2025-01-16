What's the story

On Thursday morning, fans woke up to the shocking news of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan getting attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder.

The 54-year-old actor suffered six stab wounds, including one near his spine. He was operated on at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly out of danger now.

A female member of his team was also injured in the incident and is currently stable.

Now, details about the intruder have emerged in the case.