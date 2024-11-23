Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Maharashtra polls, BJP is leading with 128 seats, followed by its ally Shiv Sena with 55 seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trailing behind with 51 seats.

Meanwhile, minor parties and independent candidates have also made notable gains.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on November 26

Maharashtra polls: BJP to hold legislative party meet next week

By Snehil Singh 03:47 pm Nov 23, 202403:47 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25. The oath-taking ceremony will be held the next day, on November 26, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The development came after the Mahayuti alliance—the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)—is on its way to register a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Election lead

Mahayuti alliance surpasses majority mark in Maharashtra elections

The BJP is leading in 128 seats, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is ahead in 55. The NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has only managed to lead in 51 seats. The MVA includes the Indian National Congress (INC), which is leading in 20 seats; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), leading in 16 seats; and NCP - Sharad Pawar faction, leading in 13.

Victory reactions

Shiv Sena leaders express gratitude for election victory

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde thanked voters for backing Mahayuti's win. "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory," he said. Separately, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske said the public's support for Eknath Shinde's leadership meant "the public has stated that Eknath Shinde is the one who is capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena."

Election gains

Minor parties and independents make gains in Maharashtra elections

Other parties also gained from the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are leading on two seats each. Minor parties like Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aaghadi (RSVA) are leading on one seat each. Five independent candidates are also leading in their respective seats.