The Sena (UBT) party has released its manifesto, promising to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project due to its impact on Mumbai.

The manifesto also pledges to create jobs, halt cluster development in certain areas, and involve residents in decision-making.

The full manifesto will be released before the November 20 state assembly polls, with results announced on November 23.

Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises Dharavi project cancellation, free education

By Chanshimla Varah 02:59 pm Nov 07, 202402:59 pm

What's the story The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among other things, the manifesto promises free education for male students and stabilization of essential commodity prices. Thackeray said these pledges are in line with the broader assurances of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition but emphasized certain areas that need special attention.

Housing policy

Sena (UBT) manifesto proposes scrapping Dharavi redevelopment project

A major proposal in the manifesto is the scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project considering its implications for Mumbai. Thackeray has also promised a new housing policy to tackle rapid urbanization in Maharashtra and Mumbai. He also said that if voted to power, the MVA would stop cluster development in Koliwadas and Gaothans and involve residents in decision-making.

Development plans

Job creation and resident involvement in manifesto's focus

The Sena (UBT) manifesto also highlights job creation as a major agenda. Thackeray promised that his party would strive to create jobs if they come to power. The MVA coalition—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP)—will release its full manifesto ahead of the November 20 state assembly polls. The election results will be announced on November 23.