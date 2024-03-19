Next Article

The possible move is seen as a challenge to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

2024 polls: BJP may ally with Raj Thackery, say reports

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:37 pm Mar 19, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party is in talks with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray to explore a potential alliance in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This strategic move is being viewed as an attempt to counter the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj's cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. The speculation began doing the rounds following a meeting between Raj and BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra's political circles are abuzz with rumors that the BJP might ally with the MNS to split Marathi votes and weaken Uddhav's party in Mumbai. If this alliance materializes, it is expected that the MNS could be given one seat to contest from Mumbai. To recall, Raj—Bal Thackeray's nephew—had parted ways with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2006. However, the MNS failed to make much impact even though Raj is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

Seat-sharing

Raj Thackeray's potential demands

As part of the seat-sharing deal, Raj might demand two seats—South Mumbai and Shirdi—for the MNS from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, reports said. Since the 2019 polls, Maharashtra's political landscape has shifted dramatically. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance dissolved and the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party split into two factions each leading to complex multi-party dynamics. The BJP does not want to take any chances as at 48 Maharashtra has the second-highest number of parliamentary constituencies in the country.

Reports

BJP's game plan ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP has organized a core committee meeting in eight states, including Maharashtra, to discuss potential candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Despite the MNS currently lacking any MLAs or MPs in Maharashtra, the BJP plans to leverage Raj's influence to attract Marathi-speaking voters in cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik. However, the final decision regarding this speculated alliance is yet to be declared officially.

History

Tracing Raj Thackeray's controversial past

In the 2009 assembly elections, the MNS secured 13 out of 288 seats, primarily in Mumbai. The party's influence, however, has waned over time, pushing it to the political periphery in Maharashtra. Raj established the MNS in 2006 after breaking away from Shiv Sena due to disagreements over his uncle's decision to promote his son Uddhav. He is known for making controversial remarks against north Indians and has faced widespread criticism from various political parties, including the BJP.