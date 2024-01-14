Ending my family's 55-year relationship: Milind Deora resigns from Congress

Ending my family's 55-year relationship: Milind Deora resigns from Congress

In a major development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of Congress on Sunday. "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he tweeted.

