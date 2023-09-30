NIA launches manhunt for 3 ISIS terror suspects in Delhi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:19 pm Sep 30, 202304:19 pm

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly launched a manhunt for three men believed to be part of the "Pune ISIS module" and sleeper cell in Delhi, NDTV reported The probe agency also announced a cash reward of Rs. 3 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each suspect. The individuals, identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz, Abdullah Faiyaz, and Rizwan Abdul, are all residents of Delhi and are suspected of plotting against the Indian government to further ISIS's agenda.

Nationwide operation to apprehend terror suspects

Over the past month, the Delhi Police's special cell and various intelligence agencies, including the NIA, have already conducted several covert searches in more than 100 locations across the country, India.com reported. The operation was reportedly launched to apprehend the elusive module members, who frequently changed their locations. The NIA issued a similar notice for the three on September 13. It said that the informants' identities would be kept confidential and also announced a Rs. 3 lakh reward.

Know about ISIS terror suspects, escape attempts

According to reports, Shahnawaz, a mining engineer, is thought to have escaped police custody in Pune, Maharashtra, and is hiding in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Another ISIS terror suspect, Abdullah, nicknamed Diaperwala due to his diaper shop in Pune, and Rizwan are both from Daryaganj in central Delhi. Meanwhile, intelligence officials reportedly suggested that Abdullah might have fled to Oman, and the NIA is actively pursuing his extradition by sharing case-related information with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

How NIA unearthed ISIS link

The investigation into the terror suspects reportedly began when Shahnawaz was briefly detained by the Pune Police in July for attempting to steal a motorcycle. He managed to escape custody during his transfer for further questioning. Later, police apprehended two of his associates, Imran and Yunus, leading them to discover that the group was likely part of an ISIS-inspired module. Incriminating materials linking the youths to the banned terror group were found during subsequent searches.

Foreign handler, recruitment process

Furthermore, the investigations found that a foreign-based handler may have connected Shahnawaz with Imran and Yunus in February, providing instructions for a potential terrorist attack. Shahnawaz allegedly brought Rizwan into the module after 10-15 days. Each member of the group was inspired through Telegram to join ISIS's mission of establishing an Islamic Caliphate, according to reports citing intelligence sources.